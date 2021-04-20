Dow Drops Triple Digits as Stocks Fall for Second Session

The major indexes all fell for a second-straight session, brushing off several big-name earnings as travel stocks sunk amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The Dow closed 256 points lower, while the Nasdaq followed closely behind in the triple-digits, and the S&P 500 again landed modestly in the red. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting earnings from Netflix (NFLX) due out after the close, as well as the verdict for the Derek Chauvin trial, the former police officer on trial for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, which is expected to be released between 4:30 and 5:00 P.M. E.T.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 33,821.30) dipped 256.3 points, or 0.8% for the day. IBM (IBM) topped the list of blue chips, adding 3.8%, while Boeing (BA) dropped to the bottom for the second-straight day after shedding 4.1%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,134.94) dropped 28.3 points or 0.7% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,786.37) lost 128.5 points, or 0.9%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 18.68) added 1.4 points, or 8%.

Oil Moves Lower After U.S. OPEC Bill

Oil futures finished lower today, amid news that the U.S. House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would allow anti-trust lawsuits against the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as rising global Covid-19 cases. May-dated crude expired today, falling 94 cents, or 1.5%, to finish at $62.44 a barrel, while June-dated crude fell 76 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $62.67.

Gold futures rose today as bond yields declined. June-dated gold added $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,778.40 an ounce.

