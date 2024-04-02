Dow Drops Triple Digits as Stocks Extend Second-Quarter Slump

The second quarter isn't off to the best start, with the Dow logging a second consecutive, triple-digit drop this afternoon - its worst daily performance in weeks. Treasury yields are increasing as investor outlook dims over the possibility of interest rate cuts in June, especially as last week's inflation data continues to weigh. The profit taking continued for the tech-heavy Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 trailed closely behind.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Chinese e-tail stock hovering near a bearish trendline.

hovering near a bearish trendline. Airline stock might not be " Masters of the Air " for long.

" for long. Plus, retailer to "buy" now; Trump stock gets slammed; and outperforming FAANG stock gets swarmed.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Surge Alongside Middle East Tensions

As tensions in the Middle Easter continue to heighten, crude prices follow suit. For the first time since October, May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.44 or 1.7%, to finish at $85.15 per barrel.

Also riding on the heels of international tension is gold, with the precious commodity pushing to record highs and brushing off a strong U.S. dollar. June-dated gold finished up $24.70 or 1%, at $2,281.80 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.