Dow Drops on Reports U.S. May Retaliate Against China

A good month for the stock market is ending on a sour note, and the losses only accelerate following reports the U.S. could retaliate against China for the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. stocks were having an amazing month heading into the last day of April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, up 12%, was heading for its best month since 1987, while the S&P 500, up 14%, was heading for its best since 1974. The Nasdaq Composite was looking at a 19% rise, the best month since 2000. Small-cap stocks were having their most month ever.

And then Thursday started. First, the European Central Bank met, and their actions fell well short of what had been hoped for—even as it offered a dismal forecast for the European economy. The U.S. jobless claims numbers came out. Some 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance, bringing the number of people who have filed jobless claims to more than 30 million since the crisis began. Finally, reports suggested that the U.S. could be planning to retaliate against China for the coronavirus.

Anyone who watches CNBC wouldn’t be surprised by headlines suggesting that the U.S. might retaliate against China for the spread of coronavirus. Steve Bannon made that case Thursday morning. The Washington Post’s story, however, has left many market observers puzzled for its lack of details and the retaliation it suggests the U.S. is considering—canceling U.S. debt with China. “This is very vague,” writes NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. “Are they talking Treasury debt? We doubt it,”

Against that backdrop, the Dow had fallen 355.05 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 had dropped 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 0.7%. The small-company Russell 2000 has slumped 3.5%.

“The economic recovery will be a long drawn out one and that might mean some investors might wait and see if this rapid recovery finally delivers a modest pullback,” writes Oanda’s Edward Moya. “The stimulus trade will prevent any retest from the March 23rd low, but right now it seems investors are fine with heading to the exits ahead of Apple and Amazon’s earnings reports after the close.”

About those: Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) both popped after announcing their numbers last night, but those gains have dwindled during active trading. Still, they set a high bar for both Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) to jump.

Still, it’s not all bad. The Federal Reserve, for one, expanded its Main Street Lending Facility, which should help cash get to where it’s most needed. That can only be a good thing.

Here are five stocks making moves at midday:

Abiomed stock (ABMD) has jumped 16% to $195.96 despite reporting a profit of 70 cents a share, missing forecasts for 94 cents, and withdrawing guidance.

ServiceNow (NOW) has climbed 6.5% to $343.07 after reporting a profit of $1.05 a share, topping expectations for 95 cents a share. “[There] are few software vendors better positioned to navigate through this crisis given NOW’s enterprise customer base, long-term contracts, and strong position in ‘less impacted’ industries such as Federal and finance,” writes Evercore analyst Kirk Materne.

Textron (TXT) has slumped 12% to $26.37 after reporting a profit of 35 cents a share, below forecasts for 47 cents. “Textron’s short cycle, discretionary products have been hit hard by COVID-19, and there could be more downside to come from the global economic recession,” writes Vertical’s Robert Stallard. “While its defense businesses are likely to prove resilient, the uncertainty around the outlook for Aviation and Industrial leave us wary of getting involved at this stage.”

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has dropped 11% to $41.14 after reporting a profit of 35 cents a share, beating forecasts for 33 cents, and withdrawing guidance. It also took steps to protect its balance sheet. “[The] off-premise shift not fully offsetting lost on-premise sales,” writes MKM’s Bill Kirk.

Tapestry (TPR) has fallen 11% to $15.16 after reporting a loss of 27 cents a share, far larger than forecasts for 11 cents a share, and suspending its dividend. “Our greatest fears ahead for TPR and other retailers is the idea of curbed demand and throughput risk more than offsetting any NT cost cuts,” writes Jefferies analyst Randal Konik.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

