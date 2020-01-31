Dow Drops More Than 500 Points Because Coronavirus May Be a Problem After All

Most of coronavirus cases are still in China, but there’s no telling whether the number of cases outside China will explode. The market is clearly worried that the risks posed by the virus aren’t past just yet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 500 points as investors finally decide to start worrying about the spread of China’s coronavirus and the implications for the global economy.

The Dow has dropped 511.80 points, or 1.8%, to 28,347.64, while the S&P 500 has fallen 1.4% to 3239.05. The Nasdaq Composite is off 1.3% at 9175.40.

The coronavirus is spreading. According to Johns Hopkins, which has a website dedicate to the virus, 9,776 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with 213 total deaths. Most of the cases are still in China, but it has spread to 22 other countries, and there’s no telling whether the number of cases outside China will explode. The market is clearly saying that the risks posed by the virus aren’t in the past just yet.

The market knows that growth in China and Asia will be hit. Markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year, but trading in ETFs dedicated to the country continues, and they’re getting hit hard. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has dropped 6.2% this week, while the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is off 5.6%.

U.S. stocks, however, have been a calm in the storm, and it’s no longer clear that’s deserved. Yet even with today’s losses the Dow is down just 1.7% this week, while the S&P 500 is off 1.5%.

Or maybe it’s just another buying opportunity, as so many pullbacks have been during this bull market. “One month after the WHO has announced a global health crisis, the S&P 500 has traded higher seven out of eleven times and higher eleven out of eleven times three months later,” writes Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth. “I continue to say that the current coronavirus related selloff is a buying opportunity.”

