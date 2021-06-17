Dow Drops Fourth Straight Despite Resurgent Big Tech

The Dow extended its afternoon losses to settle at a 210-point drop -- its fourth straight loss -- as yesterday's Federal Reserve policy update continues to impact Wall Street, while the S&P 500 struggled for direction for most of the day before eventually settling with a muted loss. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, logged a triple-digit pop, as investors shifted out of materials and took refuge in the tech sector. China's decision to release reserves of several key metals, including copper, is also putting weight on the materials sector, with names like Dow Inc (DOW), and Caterpillar (CAT) slipping.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Looking into Adobe stock ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

ahead of its quarterly earnings report. What the next 6 months could look like for our top contrarian pick of 2021 .

. Plus, LEN blasted by bears post-earnings; CureVac stock's dismal day; and why FSR bounced back.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 33,823.45) lost 210.2 points, or 0.6% for the day. Microsoft (MSFT) led the Dow components with a 1.4% rise, while Caterpillar (CAT) paced the laggards, falling 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,221.86) lost 1.8 point, or 0.04%. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,161.35) added 121.7 points, or 0.9% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.75) lose 0.4 point, or 2.2%.

The Supreme Court just rejected several Republican-led states' appeals to abolish the Affordable Care Act in a 7-2 vote. (CNBC) DNA test name 23andMe just made its debut on Wall Street under the ticker ME, following a merger with Richard Branson's special-purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC), VG Acquisition Group. (MarketWatch) Lennar stock balked today despite an earnings beat. What went down with CureVac's Covid-19 vaccine miss. The manufacturing deal that gave Fisker stock a lift.

Hardening U.S. Dollar Slams Gold Prices

Oil prices saw a dramatic drop from yesterday's two-year high, dampened by a strengthening U.S. dollar as well as hesitancy surrounding commodities in the wake of China's regulation decisions. As a result, July-dated crude lost $1.11, or 1.5%, to settle at $71.04 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices logged their biggest one-day percentage drop in 2021, moving lower as the greenback swelled. August-dated gold dropped to its lowest level in almost seven weeks, shedding $86.60, or 4.7%, to settle at $1,774.80 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.