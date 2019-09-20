Dow Drops Because the China Canceled a Visit to Montana

It was looking like another small gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—and then news broke that a Chinese delegation canceled a visit to Montana and would return home sooner than scheduled.

It was looking like another small gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—and then news broke that a Chinese delegation canceled a visit to Montana and would return home sooner than scheduled.

1:49 p.m. It was looking like another small gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—and then news broke that a Chinese delegation canceled a visit to Montana and would return home sooner than scheduled. Quadruple witching may also have been involved.

The Dow has declined 119.66 points, or 0.4%, to 26,975.13, while the S&P 500 has fallen 0.5% to 2991.69, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1% to 8100.45.

I know I get some grief for using the word “because” in the headline, the Dow really did drop because of the news about the Chinese delegation. The news broke around 1:15 p.m., and that’s just about when this happened:

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_2806a1669ad5e27f191149f6.json

It seems a bit silly, really, that the market would react to news about a canceled trip to visits farms in Montana, but they did.

I guess that’s just the way things go these day.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.