Dow Drops as Nasdaq Nears Record Close

Wall Street was a mixed bag Tuesday, as investors weighed today's economic data ahead to this week's inflation readings. The Dow fell by nearly 97 points, the S&P 500 finished flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq neared a record close. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) fell to a more than two-week low for a fifth-straight loss.

Oil Prices Settle at 1-Week High

Oil prices jumped to a more than week high, boosted by the likelihood of strong energy demand in China amid decreasing global supplies. For the session, April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude $1.29, or 1.7%, to finish at $78.87 per barrel.

Gold prices closed slightly lower on Tuesday. April-dated gold gained $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $2,044.10 per ounce for the day.

