News & Insights

Markets

Dow Drops as Nasdaq Nears Record Close

February 27, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street was a mixed bag Tuesday, as investors weighed today's economic data ahead to this week's inflation readings. The Dow fell by nearly 97 points, the S&P 500 finished flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq neared a record close. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) fell to a more than two-week low for a fifth-straight loss.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Analyst turns bullish on Kroger stock before earnings.
  • Fast-casual restaurant stock at new heights.
  • Plus, Lowe's earnings analysis; biotech buzz around VKTX; and ROKU slumps.

Closing Indexes Summary Feb 27

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Feb 27

5 Things to Know Today

    1. The drama between The New York Times and OpenAI is heating up, after the latter alleged the former "paid someone to hack OpenAI's products." (CNBC)
    2. Macy's (M) plans to close 150 stores across the U.S. (MarketWatch)
    3. Lowe's stock brushes off 2024 sales outlook.
    4. Drug stock breaks out after entering the weight loss game.
    5. Roku stock cedes key trendline.

    Corporate Earnings Feb 27

    Unusual Options Activity Feb 27

    Oil Prices Settle at 1-Week High

    Oil prices jumped to a more than week high, boosted by the likelihood of strong energy demand in China amid decreasing global supplies. For the session, April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude $1.29, or 1.7%, to finish at $78.87 per barrel.

    Gold prices closed slightly lower on Tuesday. April-dated gold gained $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $2,044.10 per ounce for the day.

    1x1

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.