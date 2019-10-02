Dow Drops as Market Braces for Recession

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a lower open as investors continue to wrestle with slowing manufacturing data—and whether it presages a recession.

10:20 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower Wednesday as investors continue to wrestle with slowing manufacturing data—and whether it presages a recession.

The Dow has fallen 295.72 points, or 1.1%, to 26,277.32, while the S&P 500 has declined 1.1% to 2907.46, and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 1.1% to 7822.34.

Today’s ADP jobs data doesn’t look to do much to change the narrative. Never mind that it was right around where it was expected to be. A glimpse at my inbox tells me that the focus is on the fact that hiring is slowing, another piece of information that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that’s been paying attention. We already know that 2019’s economy isn’t 2018’s.

No doubt that yesterday’s ISM manufacturing survey was bad, though it really shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The numbers had been dropping, and economists had predicted a decline, though not one as large as it actually was. Really, it only told us what we already knew.

And it might not be as worrisome as it looks. We also note here that a reading below 50 is a sign that activity is slowing. But recession? Not always. Yardeni Research’s Ed Yardeni notes that the manufacturing index fell below 50 in 2016, but an economic slowdown didn’t occur. And the latest reading, as bad as it was doesn’t signal a recession either, Yardeni writes. He quotes from the Institute for Supply Management:

[The] September PMI indicates growth for the 125th consecutive month in the overall economy, and the second month of contraction following 35 straight months of growth in the manufacturing sector. “The past relationship between the PMI. and the overall economy indicates that the PMI. for September (47.8 percent) corresponds to a 1.5-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis,” says [ISM Chair Timothy] Fiore.

Is the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump feeding the market pessimism? It is hard to tell, but Citigroup’s Tobias Levkovich doesn’t think so. “In many respects, the equity market’s weakness around an ISM manufacturing report below 50 has had more impact than the launch of an inquiry over President Trump’s Ukrainian dealings,” he writes. “It may reflect consistent recession worries but also the sense that getting the two-thirds conviction needed in the Senate is unlikely should the House vote pass with a simple majority.”

So we’re going to take a moment to not panic, and wait and see how things play out.

