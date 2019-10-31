Dow Drops as Manufacturing Survey Raises Economic Concerns

The Dow’s losses accelerated after the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index was released at 10 a.m. The index came in at 43.2, well below forecasts for a reading of 48.5.

The Dow’s losses accelerated after the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index was released at 10 a.m. The index came in at 43.2, well below forecasts for a reading of 48.5.

12:29 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was sliding after a U.S. manufacturing survey came in much weaker than expected, rekindling concerns about an economic slowdown.

The Dow has dropped 203.62 points, or 0.8%, to 26,983.07, while the S&P 500 has fallen 0.6% to 3028.73, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 0.4% to 8,272.11.

The day hadn’t started off too well thanks to a report stating that China wasn’t confident about reaching a trade deal with the U.S. But the early losses were muted, and only started to pick up steam after the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index was released at 10 a.m. The index came in at 43.2, well below forecasts for a reading of 48.5. “Alarmingly within, new orders fell to 37, the worst print since March 2009 and backlogs are down to just 33.1 from 46.8 in September,” writes Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

That was just the concerning miss of the morning when it came to the economic data. Initial jobless claims came in at 218,000, above forecasts for 215,000, while Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, came in at 1.7%, meeting expectations but still well below the Fed’s 2% target. Combined, the data raise the specter that the Federal Reserve, which cut interest rates for a third time on Wednesday and perhaps final time, might not have cut enough.

Still, it is surprising to see the market down so much given the fact that Apple (AAPL) is up 1.7% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, and Facebook (FB) has gained 2.7% to $193.30 after doing the same. Because of their size, those stocks should be ale to lift the market on when they gain that much. The fact that they haven’t been able to is worrisome.

Or maybe its just the fact that today is the last day of October, which has been very good month. The S&P 500, after all, ended Wednesday up 2.4% this month, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some profit-taking at month’s end.

I guess we’ll find out more tomorrow.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.