Dow Drops After Fed Cuts Rates

2:12 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average isn’t doing much after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by a quarter point but didn’t send a clear message about what it would do in the future.

The Dow, which had been off 113.29 points, or 0.4%, at 1:55 p.m., is now off 26,997.51 points, or 0.2%, to 27,051.93, while the S&P 500 fallen 0.5% to 2991.50, and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 0.8% to 8,122.36.

There had been some concern before the meeting that the Fed might not lower interest rates—and even some arguments that it shouldn’t lower them. But the Fed cut rates by a quarter point, which is pretty much what everybody thought they would do. Two Fed governors voted against a cut, and James Bullard dissented because he wanted a half-point cut.

Not much changed about the statement, which acknowledged that household spending had gotten stronger and capital spending getting weaker the only major changes, but otherwise remained unchanged. 7 governors expect one more cut this year.

Given the reaction, that doesn’t look like it was enough for the market.

