Dow Drops After Boeing Hit by New 737 Max Headlines

12:53 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped nearly 200 points after Reuters reported that Boeing might have misled the FAA about safety features in its 737 MAX, causing the stock to tumble.

The Dow has dropped 193.68 points, or 0.7%, to 26,832.20, while the S&P 500 has fallen 0.5% to 2,981.94. The Nasdaq Composite has dropped 1.1% as Netflix (ticker: NFLX) and other Faang stocks slumped, with Communications Services falling 1%.

It wasn’t a good day for the Dow, which was wrestling with slower economic growth from China, but it wasn’t exactly a bad one. Then the Boeing (BA) news broke. Reuters reported that Boeing had instant messages dating back to 2016 that related to problems with the 737 Max’s safety systems. The stock has dropped 3.7% to $355.44, but because of its high share price is responsible for around 100 points of downside in the Dow. That explains the drop in the blue-chip benchmark that occurred just after noon.

Just because that drop can be explained by Boeing, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take the market’s decline seriously. It’s never good to see a hot sector like Communications Services—home to Netflix and Facebook (FB)—get hit. And while optimism around Brexit is nice, the deal still needs to be approved...and that won’t happen until this weekend. With the S&P 500 has yet to break through resistance just above 3000, that makes it not a great weekend to go home long the market.

