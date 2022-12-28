Markets
JPM

Dow Drops 365 Points, Nasdaq Logs Lowest Close of 2022

December 28, 2022 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks extended their midday deficits to finish the day firmly lower, as investors unpacked this morning's pending home sales and manufacturing data. The Dow dropped 365 points as the energy sector weighed on the index, with J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) the only Dow member to finish the day higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell, the latter logging a second-straight triple-digit loss and its lowest close of 2022. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Biotech stock skyrockets on FDA update
  • Two chip stocks to watch amid oversupply issues. 
  • Plus, two Dow underperformers; GNRC bounces; and a meme stock at annual low. 

Closing Indexes Summary Dec 28

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Dec 28

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. It was a rough year for tech, with $5.2 trillion in market cap gone from these 10 stocks. (MarketWatch)
  2. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has made comments regarding the North Korean drones that entered South Korea on Monday, the first intrusion of such since 2017.  (Reuters)
  3. These are the two worst Dow stocks in 2022. 
  4. Generac stock is further removing itself from recent lows
  5. AMC CEO requests pay freeze as shares fall. 

There were no earnings of note today.

Unusual Options Activity Dec 28

Gold Hanging On to $1,800

Oil prices settled cautiously lower today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery lost 57 cents, to settle at $78.96 per barrel.

Gold prices settled lower, though still above $1,800 per ounce. February-dated gold dropped $7.30, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,815.80 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.