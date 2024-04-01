Dow Drops 241 Points to Kick Off 2nd Quarter

Fresh off a stellar first quarter on Wall Street, the Dow finished the day with a steep triple-digit drop. The S&P 500 finished modestly lower as well, while the Nasdaq traded on both side of the aisle before ultimately closing in the black. Friday's PCE price index reading and subsequent Fed comments were in focus, while Treasury yields clocked their best single-session gain in a month after Fed Chair Powell expressed no rush to cut interest rates any time soon.

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold Notches Record Highs

Following a third-straight monthly gain, oil prices added 0.9% today. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 71 cents to finish at $83.88 per barrel.

Gold prices hit record highs today, as Friday's inflation data encouraged investors to bet on rate cuts this year. At last glance June-dated gold was up $23.10, or 1%, at $2,261.50 per ounce.

