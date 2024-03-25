Dow Drops 162 Points as Investor Optimism Fades

The Dow shed more than 160 points on Monday, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also kicked off the holiday-shortened week with losses. Much of the optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts has faded, with the chip sector also taking a breather after China said it would block the use of Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) chips in government computers and servers.

5 Things to Know Today

The Biden administration charged Chinese citizens and a China-based cyber company for involvement in cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure. (MarketWatch) Former President Donald Trump’s newly merged social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), will begin trading tomorrow. (CNBC) Analyst: Walt Disney stock has 16.5% upside. This rideshare stock looks primed for fresh highs. United Airlines stock fell after coming under scrutiny.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Oil Moves Higher on Russia-Ukraine Tension

Oil prices settled higher on Monday, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated and the U.S. rig count declined. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added $1.32, or 1.6%, to settle at $81.95 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices also finished higher, as investors continued to hope for three interest rate cuts and ahead of this week's inflation data. April-dated gold rose $16.70, or 0.7%, to settle at $2,174.80 per ounce on the day.

