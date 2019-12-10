Dow Drifts Lower as Trade Deadline Looms

The Dow explored a 145-point trading range today, before settling south of breakeven, as Wall Street proceeded with caution ahead the Dec. 15 deadline when the U.S. is expected to lift tariffs on some Chinese goods. A report from The Wall Street Journal indicated that these looming tariffs could be delayed, even as separate headlines suggested a phase-one trade deal between the two sides may not be reached this week. Elsewhere, traders eyed the start of the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which kicked off today, though the central bank is expected to hold steady on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,881.72) lost 27.9 points, or 0.1%. Fifteen out of the 30 blue chips ended higher. UnitedHealth (UNH) paced the winners with a 0.7% pop, while 3M (MMM) sunk to the bottom of the barrel on a 1.3% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,132.52) fell roughly 3.4 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,616.18) shed 5.6 points, or 0.07%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 15.68) slipped 0.2 point, or 1.1%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Gold Gains as Dollar Cools

Oil eked out a win today, as traders eyed conflicting U.S.-China trade headlines. January-dated crude futures added 22 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $59.24 per barrel.

Gold prices closed higher as the U.S. dollar cooled. February gold futures added $3.20, or 0.2% to settle at $1,468.10 an ounce.

