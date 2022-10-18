Dow (DOW) Warms Up to Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Dow Inc. DOW is scheduled to come up with third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Oct 20. The company is expected to have benefited from strong demand across a number of end markets, higher prices and its cost and productivity initiatives. However, raw material and energy cost inflation and plant turnaround costs are likely to have affected its performance.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.7%. It posted an earnings surprise of 7.9% in the last reported quarter.



Dow’s shares are down 23.2% over a year compared with 18% decline recorded by the industry.



What do the Estimates Say?

Dow expects revenues for the third quarter to be in the band of $14.3-$14.8 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Dow is currently pegged at $13,403.8 million, suggesting a decline of 9.7% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter is $14,613.3 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment is currently pegged at $7,426 million, calling for a decline of around 4% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter is $7,627.3 million.



The consensus mark for revenues in the Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment is pegged at $4,186 million, indicating a roughly 6.6% year-over-year decline. Our estimate for the quarter is $4,163.4 million. The same for the Performance Materials & Coatings unit is pinned at $2,713 million, suggesting an increase of around 7.4% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter is $2,772.1 million.

Some Factors at Play

Dow is expected to have benefited, in the third quarter, from higher demand across a number of markets including personal care, food packaging and construction. Demand is likely to have been supported by healthy industrial activities. Healthy demand in consumer and industrial end markets and higher prices are expected to have aided its results in the September quarter.



The company is also expected to have gained from cost synergy savings and productivity actions. It remains focused on maintaining cost and operational discipline. Benefits of its restructuring program are also likely to get reflected on the company’s bottom line in the third quarter.



However, the company is expected to have witnessed challenges from higher raw material and energy costs in the third quarter. Raw material and logistical constraints are likely to have persisted in the quarter. Raw material inflation is expected to have affected the company’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segments in the third quarter. The company’s segments are also likely to have been affected by higher energy costs in Europe.



Dow is also likely to have faced headwinds from plant turnaround costs in the September quarter. It sees a headwind of $75 million in its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment in the third quarter associated with cracker maintenances in Texas, Canada and Argentina. Turnaround costs are expected to have impacted margins in the quarter to be reported.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dow this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Dow is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.07. Our estimate for the quarter is $1.41. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

