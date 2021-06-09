Dow (DOW) to Showcase Innovative Solutions at Seoul Exhibition

Dow Inc. DOW announced that it is featuring its advanced silicone technologies and innovative solutions for more sustainable mobility at the InterBattery 2021 exhibition. The event will be held at Seoul's Coex center from Jun 9-11.

InterBattery is Korea's leading battery exhibition displaying a range of new products and technologies related to the battery industry. It is concurrently running as part of 'Energy Plus'.

Dow will showcase various products at the exhibition, including thermally conducive silicones, silicone EMI shielding materials and silicone foam. It will also demonstrate how these solutions are serving customers in the new energy vehicle battery market.

With the ever-changing global transportation industry, there is an increased demand for comfort, safety and sustainability, and Dow’s solutions are helping customers attain these objectives.

Dow is also utilizing the exhibition to demonstrate how its material science and innovation expertise provide unique advantages, which promote the development of low-carbon and digital solutions throughout the transportation value chain.

Shares of Dow have surged 59.2% in the past year compared with 50.4% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In its last earnings call, Dow stated that it entered the second quarter with increased momentum and expects its businesses to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery, supported by the progress in vaccine distribution as well as tight market fundamentals. It also expects its capital investments to further support growth in its consumer-led portfolio.

The company is well placed for sustained value creation through this year and beyond on the back of its geographic scale, advantaged cost positions, differentiated feedstock flexibility, leadership position in high-growth markets and top-quartile cash generation.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Dow currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, Olin Corporation OLN and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 260% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 149.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 473.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 270.3% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of roughly 126% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 60.9% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.