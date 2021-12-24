Dow (DOW) to Feature New Silicone Technologies at SEMICON

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced that it would showcase its latest silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021. These next-generation silicone-organic hybrid adhesives, silicone hotmelt solutions and silicone die-attach films provide better performance, durability, uniformity and processability compared with conventional organics.

The company’s high-performance technologies are engineered to attend to top trends in advanced semiconductor packaging. They also deliver higher durability and reliability for applications exposed to harsh environmental conditions in industries such as aerospace and automotive electronics.

Dow’s new silicone technologies deliver fresh solutions to allow complex packaging designs, such as multi-stacked packages and coreless substrates. The new DAF solutions, which are cured silicone films, provide excellent uniformity for precise thickness and remove fillets and bleed-out that commonly occur with epoxy adhesives.

The company’s hybrid solutions integrate silicone and organics in a unique formulation. Its silicone hotmelt technologies, offered in three formats (film, cartridge and tablet), provide excellent adhesion to a range of substrates and stress relief for warpage mitigation.

Shares of Dow have inched up 0.6% in the past year compared with an 11.2% rise of the industry.

Dow, on its last earnings call, stated that it expects strong end-market demand, which will continue in 2022. It also expects logistics constraints and low inventory levels across its value chains over the near term.

Dow will remain focused on building on its competitive advantage due to growth from higher-margin, sustainability-driven, downstream solutions and value-accretive investments. Dow also stated that it is well-placed to increase earnings, cash flow and returns once it decarbonizes its footprint and achieves its 2030-2050 carbon emission reduction goals.

