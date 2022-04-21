Dow (DOW) Q1 Earnings and Sales Top As Local Prices Jump

Dow Inc. DOW logged a profit (on a reported basis) of $1,569 million or $2.11 per share in first-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $991 million or $1.32 per share a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.34 per share for the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02.



Dow recorded net sales of $15,264 million for the quarter, up roughly 28% year over year. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,486.3 million. Sales rose on the back of higher local pricing in all operating segments, businesses and regions.



The company saw a 28% year-over-year increase in local prices in the reported quarter. Prices also rose 2% on a sequential comparison basis. Volumes rose 3% year over year on gains in all operating segments and in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America.



Dow benefited from higher prices, healthy end-marker demand, disciplined execution and reduced planned maintenance activity in the reported quarter that more than offset raw material and energy cost inflation.

Segment Highlights

Packaging & Specialty Plastics: The division’s sales climbed 25% year over year to $7.6 billion in the reported quarter on higher local prices. Volumes rose 4% on gains in energy sales, olefins and polyethylene. Local prices jumped 24%. Currency reduced sales by 3%.



Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: Sales for the unit went up 25% year over year to $4.5 billion. Local prices went up 29% with gains in all regions and businesses. Volumes ticked up 1% as improved supply availability from the impacts of Winter Storm Uri a year ago were offset by maintenance activity at Sadara.



Performance Materials & Coatings: Revenues from the division rose 44% year over year to $3 billion. Volumes rose 8% while local price jumped 39%. Volumes rose on higher demand for silicones and coatings applications and improved supply availability.

Financials

Dow had cash and cash equivalents of $3,143 million at the end of the quarter, down around 24% year over year. Long-term debt was $14,108 million, down around 13% year over year.



Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.6 billion in the reported quarter while free cash flow was $1.3 billion.



Dow also returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share buybacks.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company said that it expects demand strength across its end markets to continue. It is advancing its strategy to decarbonize its assets and grow underlying earnings by more than $3 billion in the transition to a more sustainable world. The company is well-placed to achieve mid-cycle earnings above pre-pandemic levels as it captures higher demand for lower carbon and circular solutions, Dow noted.

Price Performance

Dow’s shares have gained 10.9% over a year compared with a 1.9% rise recorded by the industry.



