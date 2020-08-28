Dow (DOW) Polyurethanes Accelerates Digital Transformation

Dow Inc.’s DOW business unit, Dow Polyurethanes, announced that it is fast tracking its digital transformation by integrating into artificial intelligence and predictive capabilities. This will increase its digital IQ across all business operations.

Further, Dow and Microsoft are collaborating to ramp up the integration of machine learning and AI solutions into an innovative predictive intelligence capability. This move will transform Dow’s product development process and improve customer collaboration.

One of the flagship digitalization programs implemented across the globe by the Polyurethanes business is Dow’s predictive intelligence capability. It drastically improves product formulation development process and ramps up the time-to-market of differentiated solutions.

Dow is expected to gain from Microsoft’s expertise. It is using Microsoft Azure Machine Learning for developing and integrating machine learning as well as AI into its predictive capability. Moreover, this will combine Dow’s reaction kinetics, materials science and rheology with AI to predict trends.

Dow’s shares have lost 15.7% year to date compared with 5.7% decline recorded by the industry.

In July, Dow stated that it sees a gradual and uneven recovery based on what it has witnessed in the second quarter and in July. The company noted that its structural cost improvements along with disciplined approach to cash generation and capital allocation will help it capture significant value as markets recover.

Dow further noted that it will increase its operating expense reduction target for 2020 to $500 million from $350 million through additional structural cost actions. It will initiate a restructuring program, aiming more than $300 million in annualized EBITDA benefit by the end of next year. This includes a 6% reduction in its global workforce and actions to exit uncompetitive assets.

