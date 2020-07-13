Dow (DOW) Launches Dowsil VE-8001 Flexible Silicone Adhesive

Dow Inc. DOW launched Dowsil VE-8001 Flexible Silicone Adhesive for foldable and flexible displays, smartphones, and various other types of electronic devices.

Notably, Dowsil VE-8001 adhesive is simple to use, offers low temperature curing for reduced energy costs and durable mechanical properties. Its tensile strength and elongation help control the stress neutral line, which prevents damage to the display, particularly in the folded region.

Per Dow’s management, Dowsil VE-8001 adhesive boosts production with primerless adhesion, effectively cures with moderate heat and has the perfect element for an elastic layer within a foldable display. Moreover, it supports the reliability of consumer devices by meeting the demands of greater usage.

The new silicone adhesive can be applied with screen printing, roll-to-roll coating, automatic dispensing or injection molding. Further, it demonstrates stable mechanical properties after both dynamic and static testing. Also, the adhesive offers shock resistance to help protect the display panel from drops or any other impacts.

Dow’s shares have lost 20% in the past year compared with the 11.8% decline recorded by the industry.

The company, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it was seeing indications of a recovery from the virus outbreak in China, while still assessing the impacts of the same in other major geographies. Factoring in a gradual and sustainable return of global economic activities, and the reopening of economies in May and June, it expects recovery as the year progresses.

