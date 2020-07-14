Dow (DOW) Launches Dowsil TC-3065 Gel for 5G Technology

Dow Inc. DOW has launched Dowsil TC-3065 Thermal Gel, a gel geared to dissipate large amounts of heat away from sensitive electronic components.

Notably, Dowsil TC-3065 Thermal Gel can easily fill gaps on account of its outstanding wetting capability. Moreover, the gel eliminates silicone oil bleeding and has ultra-low levels of volatile organic compounds after complete curing.

Further, the gel facilitates automated dispensing and heat curing after assembly to reach high levels of production performance. Notably, uses for the innovative material include telecommunication and data communication equipment. Further, the gel can be utilized for optical transceivers, ethernet switches and routers, high-speed solid-state disks, and other network devices.

Per Dow’s management, Dowsil TC-3065 Thermal Gel can help accelerate the development of next-generation applications in a way that is both effective and environment friendly. Further, the gel has a thermal conductivity of 6.5W/mk as well as offers an outstanding extrusion rate and supports auto-dispensing.

Notably, Dowsil TC-3065 Thermal Gel is resistant to humidity and other extreme conditions, and is not expected to break during long-term aging.

Dow’s shares have lost 19% in the past year compared with the 11.7% decline recorded by the industry.

The company, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it was seeing indications of a recovery from the virus outbreak in China, while still assessing the impacts of the same in other major geographies. Factoring in a gradual and sustainable return of global economic activities, and the reopening of economies in May and June, it expects recovery as the year progresses.

