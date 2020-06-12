Dow (DOW) Launches Dowsil Print 041 Printing Ink Binder

Dow Inc. DOW introduced Dowsil Print 041 Binder, a new-generation hybrid binder, for the formulation of waterborne screen printing inks. Notably, the hybrid binder provides superior durability, color brightness and opacity on fabrics for rising sportswear and streetwear markets.

Per management, Dowsil Print 041 Binder enables ink formulators and screen printing shops to cater to the demands of customers for soft hand feel and bright colors that do not break, fade or run, while controlling processing costs and ensuring superior durability.

Notably, the innovative printing ink technology from Dow can help brands combine elegance, ease of care, durability, profitability and sustainability.

Dowsil Print 041 Textile Printing Ink Binder, an innovative acrylic polyurethane hybrid material, allows drop-in and waterborne alternative formulations compared to conventional textile printing inks.

Notably, inks designed with Dowsil Print 041 Binder combines ease of usage with superior adhesion and high image opacity in both synthetic fabrics and cotton. Moreover, printed textiles display outstanding resistance to elongation as well as fast speed for washing, rubbing and ironing compared with traditional alternatives to PVC inks.

The company’s shares have lost 25.8% in the past year compared with the 11.5% decline recorded by the industry.

Dow, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it is seeing indications of a recovery from the virus outbreak in China, while still assessing the impacts of the same in other major geographies. Factoring in a gradual and sustainable return of global economic activities, and the reopening of economies in May and June, the company expects recovery as the year progresses.

Dow also said that it is taking actions to further strengthen its financial position. These include the reduction of operating expenses by $350 million and further trimming of capital expenditure target to $1.25 billion (a $750-million reduction from that in 2019). The company is also temporarily idling certain manufacturing units to balance the production to the demand across markets, which have been significantly affected by restrained economic activities.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked companies in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD.



Agnico Eagle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a projected earnings growth rate of 53.6% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 28.1% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Franco-Nevada has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 66.5% in the past year. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Barrick has a projected earnings growth rate of 64.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 75% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.