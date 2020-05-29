Dow (DOW) Launches Dowsil 8024 Food Contact Release Emulsion

Dow Inc. DOW introduced Dowsil 8024 Food Contact Release Emulsion, an innovative waterborne silicone emulsion, which is heat-resistant, non-staining, odorless and non-corrosive. Notably, the emulsion provides better efficiency levels to food suppliers and processors throughout a broad variety of direct and indirect food contact applications.

Per management, Dowsil 8024 provides solutions to the global food processing industry as it addresses three key market needs. It provides customers with a distinct set of performance attributes, offering improved productivity and flexibility to respond to the evolving needs of consumers. The emulsion also adheres to major food contact regulations and certifications to keep operations effective and customers secure.

Dowsil 8024 increases performance and offers versatility to the food processing industry as it can be diluted with water to adapt and cater to the specific needs of customers.

The emulsion can be utilized as a release agent for paper, rubber and plastic food container parts. It can also be used as an additive in organic-based formulations or as an anti-blocking agent for plastic and paper sheets.

Notably, Dow's solutions for the food processing industry improve production efficiency and product quality as well as supports longer-lasting products.

The company’s shares have lost 20.5% in the past year compared with the 16.7% decline recorded by the industry.

Dow, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it is seeing indications of a recovery from the virus outbreak in China, while still assessing the impacts of the pandemic in other major geographies. Factoring in a gradual and sustainable return of global economic activities, and the reopening of economies in May and June, the company expects recovery as the year progresses.

Dow also said that it is taking actions to further strengthen its financial position. These include the reduction of operating expenses by $350 million and further trimming of capital expenditure target to $1.25 billion (a $750-million reduction from that in 2019). The company is also temporarily idling certain manufacturing units to balance the production to demand across markets that have been significantly affected by restrained economic activities.

