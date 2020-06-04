Dow (DOW) Introduces New-Generation Silicone Surfactants

Dow Inc. DOW announced new-generation low cyclics and low-volatile silicone surfactants that support rigid polyurethane foam formulations, addressing key trends in energy efficiency and sustainability in the cold chain appliances.

Per management, the innovations help address the strong demand of the industry for additives and surfactants that support customers in the rigid polyurethane foam space to meet the emerging performance, sustainability and profitability challenges.

Dow introduced the Vorasurf RF 5374 Additive, which is the formulators’ choice for achieving high-polyol side solubility, blend stability and clarity. Moreover, the Vorasurf RF 5382 Additive addresses challenging energy-efficiency requirements in cold-chain appliances and installations.

Also, the company introduced the Vorasurf RF 5388 Additive, which helps formulators cater to essentially all desired properties of appliance foam systems. Moreover, Dow introduced the Vorasurf SF 2937 Additive that is suitable for use with a range of traditional and sustainable blowing agents.

Notably, the innovations come in addition to the company’s portfolio of leading silicone surfactants for rigid foams such as Vorasurf DC 193 Additive, Vorasurf DC 5357 Additive and Vorasurf DC 5604 Additive.

For decades, Dow has been collaborating with the polyurethane industry to deliver formulators with a broad portfolio of solutions. Notably, the company offers distinct technical support and innovation capabilities worldwide to tailor its polyurethane additives to help formulators tackle specific performance, sustainability and profitability goals.

The company’s shares have lost 16.6% in the past year compared with the 10.5% decline recorded by the industry.

Dow, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it is seeing indications of a recovery from the virus outbreak in China, while still assessing the impacts of the same in other major geographies. Factoring in a gradual and sustainable return of global economic activities, and the reopening of economies in May and June, the company expects recovery as the year progresses.

Dow also said that it is taking actions to further strengthen its financial position. These include the reduction of operating expenses by $350 million and further trimming of capital expenditure target to $1.25 billion (a $750-million reduction from that in 2019). The company is also temporarily idling certain manufacturing units to balance the production to the demand across markets, which have been significantly affected by restrained economic activities.

