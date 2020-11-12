Dow (DOW) Introduces MobilityScience Platform in Asia Pacific

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced that it has introduced MobilityScience platform to Asia Pacific at the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE). The platform will improve customer experience by tailoring products, technologies and services across its businesses to the transportation industry.

Further, the platform is undergoing accelerated growth that enables a seamless experience for Dow’s partners and customers. Per management, the pressing need for a low-carbon economy and digital technologies are disrupting traditional value chains and providing a new frontier for material science and innovation.

Dow’s MobilityScience platform integrates the company’s diversified solutions with the transportation industry across its businesses. It works closely with customers to produce the materials that bring possibilities to future mobility. The launch of MobilityScience platform in Asia Pacific will help to connect the platform deeper and closer with transportation industry in the region.

Notably, Dow’s transportation solutions include a vast range of polyurethane, polyolefin, silicone technologies, acrylic and specialty chemical for electric vehicles, hybrids and internal combustion powertrains. The company has showcased its one-stop transportation capabilities at CIIE including its five dimensions of Safety, Acoustics, Interior & Exterior, Lightweighting and Comfort.

The company also unveiled its integrated material solutions for power electronics, battery pack assembly and automotive acoustics technology. It enables vehicles to be more comfortable, safer and reduces carbon emissions.

Dow’s shares are down 4.6% year to date against the industry’s growth of 6.3%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, New Gold Inc. NGD and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. While Agnico Eagle sports a Zacks Rank #1, New Gold and Barrick carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Agnico Eagle has an expected earnings growth rate of 103.1% for 2020. Its shares have returned 23.5% in the past year.

New Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 113.9% in the past year.

Barrick has an expected earnings growth rate of 111.8% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 54.9% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.