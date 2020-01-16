Dow (DOW) Inks PCR Supply Deal With Avangard Innovative

Dow Inc. DOW has inked a deal with Avangard Innovative LP, a waste-optimization specialist based in Houston. Per the exclusive agreement, Avangard Innovative will supply post-consumer resin (“PCR”) plastic film pellets to Dow.

Notably, PCR plastic film pellets will be a significant addition to Dow’s plastic circularity portfolio, which is consistent with its objective of advancing the plastics circular economy and reducing waste in the environment.

Later this year, Dow's first-ever PCR-based innovations will be offered to customers in North America, who demand stronger sustainability profiles in targeted applications such as shrink wrap, liners and protective packaging, among others.

Initially, Dow will use Avangard Innovative’s PCR to manufacture linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) products.

Per Dow, the partnership blends waste collection and sortation technology from Avangard Innovative with Dow's materials science expertise, application expertise and operational scale to offer consistent processing, and reliable supply of PCR-based LLDPE and LDPE to its customers across North America.

Notably, Dow and Avangard Innovative are working to ensure that the value of plastics is not lost after only one material use.

Further, the partnership with Avangard Innovative is expected to put forth new solutions that will preserve the value of used plastics. Notably, this will help Dow and its customers fulfill their sustainability goals, thereby advancing toward a circular economy for plastics.

Dow’s shares have gained 9.3% over the past three months compared with 4.8% growth recorded by the industry.

In its third-quarter earnings call, the company said that it will remain focused on investing in higher-return growth projects, achieving stranded cost removal targets and leveraging its feedstock flexibility in the prevailing market environment. It will also remain committed to driving free cash flow.

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

