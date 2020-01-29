Dow (DOW) Beats Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q4

Dow Inc. DOW is a material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products.



Earnings



Dow’s adjusted earnings were 78 cents per share for the fourth quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.



Revenues



Dow posted revenues of $10,204 million. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,015.4 million.



Dow Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dow Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dow Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Dow for the fourth quarter have gone down over the past month.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



Dow removed more than $35 million of stranded costs in the fourth quarter. It also returned $611 million to shareholders in the quarter through dividend and share repurchase.



Zacks Rank



Dow currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could change following its earnings report which has just released. Meanwhile, you can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Market Reaction



Dow’s shares were inactive following the release. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



Check back later for our full write up on Dow’s earnings report!



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.