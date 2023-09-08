Dow (DOW) and Qifan Cable Partner for Offshore Wind Power

Dow Inc. DOW joined forces with Shanghai Qifan Cable Co., Ltd. to sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Wire China 2023. This collaborative effort aims to drive innovation in submarine cable technology to support the growth of offshore wind power, thus expediting the global transition to renewable energy sources.

Under this partnership, Dow will supply its Endurance compounds, which will be utilized in the insulation of Qifan Cable's HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) and HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) submarine cables. These Endurance materials are manufactured under stringent cleanliness standards, ensuring high performance and longevity for HVAC submarine cables, which enhances their reliability. Additionally, they offer benefits such as good degassing time and scorch resistance, resulting in increased production efficiency and shorter manufacturing cycles. For HVDC systems, Endurance HFDB-4401UDC enhances long-term performance and allows higher operating temperatures of up to 90°C.

According to the International Energy Agency's Electricity Market Report for 2023, the global share of power generation from renewable sources is projected to increase from 29% to 35% by 2025. Offshore wind power is expected to play a crucial role in this growth, serving as a predominant source of clean energy that contributes to a less carbon-intensive and more sustainable global energy landscape.

Amid the global shift towards sustainable energy sources, particularly offshore wind power, Dow has introduced a diverse range of high-performance solutions. This strategic partnership with Qifan Cable emphasizes the value of Dow's submarine cable products and marks a significant advancement in its manufacturing capabilities. The commitment to ongoing product innovation, tailored to meet diverse application requirements, is accompanied by an expanding network of collaborations with industry partners, all geared towards supporting global decarbonization goals.

Dow remains focused on cost-saving actions and is advancing its longer-term strategic priorities as it faces a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2023. It is progressing with its actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. Its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities support its “Decarbonize and Grow” strategy to create long-term value for its shareholders.

