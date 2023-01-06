DOW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.81, changing hands as high as $55.07 per share. Dow Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $42.91 per share, with $71.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.82. The DOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

