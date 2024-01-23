Dow Cools, Snaps 3-Day Win Streak

The Dow made a nearly triple digit move today, just not in the direction it had been going. The blue-chip index shed 96 points, snapping a three-day win streak as blue-chip earnings weighed on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished marginally higher for their fourth straight wins, despite trading on both sides of the aisle all day. All eyes now turn to Netflix's (NFLX) earnings report due out momentarily, while investors also await gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation data later this week.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Quiet as Stocks Take a Breath

Oil prices fell today, after Libya restarted production at its largest oil field. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) dropped 39 cents, or 0.5%, to finish at $74.37 a barrel on the day.

Gold prices climbed, albeit modestly, ahead of Thursday's data dump. At last look, February-dated gold was up $3.60, or 0.2%, to settle at at $2,025.80 for the session.

