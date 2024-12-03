DOW Closes Sale of Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business

Dow Inc. DOW has completed the previously announced sale of its flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, which is part of its Packaging & specialized Plastics unit, to Arkema, a specialized materials company, for $150 million.



The transaction, announced on May 2, 2024, includes five manufacturing facilities in Italy, the United States and Mexico. The business product line comprises solvent-based and solventless laminating adhesives as well as heat seal coatings.



The transaction proceeds will support Dow's capital allocation objectives, which include advancing growth plans and producing long-term shareholder value. The closure of this sale, alongside the acquisition of Circulus, a mechanical recycler, earlier this year, demonstrates Dow's commitment to aligning its portfolio with its growth strategy and circularity platforms.



The divestment not only advances DOW's core business but also sets it up for future development and innovation. The company keeps its water-based laminating adhesives, acrylic adhesives and adhesive solutions businesses, which are critical to its development and sustainability initiatives.



DOW’s shares lost 14.8% in a year against the industry’s 4.4% growth.



Dow, in its third-quarter call, said that it will continue to operate with discipline as it capitalizes on areas of demand strength while leveraging its scale and advantaged cost positions on a global basis. Its strong financials will continue to support its growth investments on higher-value businesses and regions, where it has a competitive cost advantage and sees resilient demand. DOW expects these investments to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings by 2030.

DOW's Rank

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



