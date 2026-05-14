Dow Closes Back Above 50,000, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reach New Record Highs

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, the Dow showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday, closing above 50,000 for the first time in three months.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also moved higher, adding to Wednesday's gains and once again reaching new record closing highs.

The major averages all finished the day firmly positive but off their highs of the session. The Dow advanced 370.26 points or 0.8 percent to 50,063.46, the Nasdaq jumped 232.88 points or 0.9 percent to 26,635.22 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.99 points or 0.9 percent to 7,501.24.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) helped lead the markets higher, with the San Jose-based technology giant soaring by 13.4 percent to a record closing high.

The spike by Cisco comes after the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and provided upbeat guidance. Cisco also revealed plans to cut nearly 4,000 jobs.

Market leader and AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) also surged by 4.4 percent after a report from Reuters said the U.S. has cleared around 10 Chinese firms to buy the company's second-most powerful AI chip, the H200.

The report comes amid a closely watched summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing.

After a nearly two-hour long high-stakes meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Trump described the talks as "great."

The White House said, "The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy."

A statement issued by China's foreign ministry said the two leaders agreed to a "constructive strategic stable relationship" as the new orientation for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed retail sales in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April.

The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.5 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.6 percent in March. Economists had expected retail sales to grow by 0.5 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.7 percent in April after surging by 1.9 percent in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended May 9th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 211,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 199,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 205,000.

Sector News

With Cisco leading the way higher, networking stocks showed a substantial move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 3.1 percent to a record closing high.

Considerable strength also emerged among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Software, oil service and brokerage stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while gold stocks moved sharply lower amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi shot up by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after trending lower over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.0 basis points to 4.461 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.