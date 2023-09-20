Dow Climbs Firmly Into Positive Territory But Nasdaq Posting Modest Loss

(RTTNews) - After moving in opposite directions early in the session, the major U.S. stock indexes continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading on Wednesday. While the Dow has climbed firmly into positive territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has spent most of the day lingering modestly below the unchanged line.

Currently, the Dow is just off its highs of the session, up 230.58 points or 0.7 percent at 34,748.31. The S&P 500 is also up 10.01 points or 0.2 percent at 4,453.96, but the Nasdaq is down 9.75 points or 0.1 percent at 13,668.43.

The notable advance by the Dow comes amid strong gains by Amgen (AMGN), IBM Corp. (IBM), and UnitedHealth (UNH).

The mixed performance by the broader markets comes as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon, with the central bank widely expected to leave interest rates.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement and the central bank's projections for clues about the outlook for rates.

"The median dot plot projection currently calls for one additional 25 basis point rate hike through the end of 2023 followed by four 25 basis point cuts in 2024, and any changes to these projections have the potential to cause uncertainty and potential volatility for markets," said Sam Millette, Fixed Income Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

He added, "With that being said, the most likely result for this meeting is no immediate change in the current path of monetary policy, with the potential for a hints of a future rate hike during Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference."

With the announcement looming, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 99.0 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of another rate hike in November has seemingly decreased in recent days. The FedWatch Tool currently indicates just a 26.9 percent chance of a quarter point rate increase.

Treasury yields are giving back ground ahead of the Fed announcement, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note pulling back off its highest levels since 2007.

Sector News

Gold stocks continue to see substantial strength following a pullback on Tuesday, resulting in a 2.6 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The rebound by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery climbing $14.20 to $1,967.90 an ounce.

Significant strength also remains visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in almost five months.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate stocks and utilities stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.8 and the French CAC 40 Index increased by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after trending lower over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.8 basis points at 4.317 percent.

