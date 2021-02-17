Dow Claws Back to Record Close as S&P 500, Nasdaq Struggle

It was another volatile trading session for stocks, with the Dow managing to claw back into positive territory after spending most of the day swimming in red ink. The blue-chip index added roughly 90 points, while also nabbing a record close, thanks to outsized gains from Verizon (VZ) and Chevron (CVX). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged losses, despite the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, which indicated monetary policy will stay lenient as the country struggles to bounce back. Elsewhere, investors largely brushed off upbeat retail sales and producer price index (PPI) data, as fears that these strong economic indicators would only add to inflation expectations emerged.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Hilton stock tumbled after a surprise quarterly loss.

tumbled after a surprise quarterly loss. An antitrust investigation put a damper on this tech name.

put a damper on this tech name. Plus, SHOP says it could soon plateau; VZ pops after Berkshire's billion-dollar stake; and the solar energy stock beating estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 31,613.02) jumped 90.3 points, or 0.3% on the day. Verizon Communications (VZ) led the Dow components with a 5.2% rise, while Apple (AAPL) paced the laggards, falling 1.8%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,931.33) fell 1.3 point, or 0.03% for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,965.50) dropped 82 points, or 0.6% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 21.50) added 0.04 point, or 0.2% for the day.

Facebook (FB) will no longer allow Australian users and publishers to share or view news stories on the platform, after the country proposed a new media law. (CNBC) U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed calls to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person, after pushing to cancel $10,000 as part of his Covid-19 relief plan. (MarketWatch) Shopify stock dipped after indicating 2021 revenue growth could plateau. Multi billion-dollar Berkshire stake sends Verizon stock higher. The solar energy giant besting Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates.

Gold Prices Plummet to Lowest Level Since June

Oil prices continued to climb on Wednesday, notching a third-straight gain and staying north of the $60 level for a second consecutive session. The positive price action came after winter storms continued to negatively impact the southern United States. Texas' refineries remain closed or working at limited capacity, reducing crude production. In response, March-dated crude rose 1.09 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $61.14 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices plummeted to their lowest close since June. A death-cross pattern is also emerging for the yellow metal, which may indicate the beginning of a bearish trend, while rising interest rates also weighed heavy on the commodity. As a result, April-dated gold dropped $26.20, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,772.80 an ounce.

