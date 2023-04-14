Dow Chemical (DOW) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Dow Chemical said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.47%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 12.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow Chemical. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.36%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 525,607K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dow Chemical is $59.11. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from its latest reported closing price of $56.92.

The projected annual revenue for Dow Chemical is $52,469MM, a decrease of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wealth Alliance holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 42.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 142.20% over the last quarter.

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 47.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 63.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 252.59% over the last quarter.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Stephens holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 20.62% over the last quarter.

Dow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with its partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

