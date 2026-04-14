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Dow CEO Jim Fitterling To Become Executive Chair; Names Karen Carter CEO

April 14, 2026 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW), a chemical producer, on Tuesday announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling will become Executive Chair of the Board, effective July 1.

The company appointed Karen Carter, currently Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer, effective the same date.

Carter will also join the company's Board of Directors upon assuming the role.

Richard Davis will continue to serve as Independent Lead Director.

The leadership transition follows a multi-year succession planning process and is aimed at ensuring continuity as the company advances its long-term strategy.

In the pre-market trading, 0.89% lesser at $39.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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