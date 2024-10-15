Dow Brushes Off Record High, Plunges 324 Points

As expected, earnings controlled Wall Street's sentiment today, with a slew of lackluster big-name reports pushing the Dow off its fresh peak and down triple digits, alongside the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 trailed with a loss of its own. Today's biggest drivers were blue chips and tech, including United Health (UNH), which pulled back 8.1%. Conversely, the VIX managed to claw its way back above 20.

5 Things to Know Today

Amid its highly anticipated earnings report, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) revealed it will be closing 1,200 stores through 2027. (CNBC) The U.S. has warned Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within the next month or it will risk further aid. (Reuters) Don't miss this blue chip earnings report. Small-business e-tailer brushes off bear note. Why small caps could be a sleeping giant.

Oil Plummets to 2-Week Lows

Oil plunged to two-week lows, after Israel stated it will not endanger Iranian oil reserves. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.70, or 5%, to settle at $70.13 per barrel for the session.

Gold futures moved higher Tuesday, riding on the back of an easing 10-year Treasury yield. Gold for December delivery added 0.7% to trade at $2,683, at last check.

