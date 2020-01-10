Dow Briefly Surpasses 29,000 as Investors Look Beyond Tepid Jobs Report

Market Movers

December US Nonfarm Payrolls +145K vs. consensus +160K; December Unemployment Rate 3.5% vs. consensus 3.5%

November payrolls revised down to 256K from 266K

November Wholesale Inventories M/M -0.1% vs consensus +0.2%

US imposes sanctions on Iran's metal exports and leaders

The appetite for risk remained strong all day yesterday as the conflict between the US and Iran continued to deescalate. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite all closed at new record highs. Nasdaq closed up +0.81% while the Dow rose +0.74% and the S&P increased by +0.67%. All eleven sectors finished in positive territory paced by Technology and Financials. Real Estate and Communications fell off the pace a bit.

Today’s session was going to be predominately about the jobs report barring any unforeseen geopolitical flare ups. So lets get right into it shall we? The 2019 jobs market finished the year with less momentum as payroll and wage growth missed expectations. December non-farm payrolls increased by 145,000 after a downwardly revised 256,000 the prior period. Analysts had been expecting a jobs growth number of 160,000. Job gains for the month came primarily from retail, leisure, hospitality and healthcare. Declining jobs were seen in manufacturing, transportation and mining. Average hourly earnings rose to a below forecast 2.9%, the first reading below 3% since July 2018. While this indicates weaker productivity gains, it also means that inflation pressure is in check which would keep the Fed on hold for the short term. On the upside, the underemployment rate that includes discouraged and underemployed workers fell to 6.7%, the lowest its ever been. Both the unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate held steady at 3.5% and 63.2% respectively. The average work week also was unchanged at 34.3 hours. While job gains did pick up momentum during the second half of the year, the total payroll increase of 2.1 million (average of 176,000 a month) was the slowest since 2011 and down considerably from the 2.7 million positions added in 2018. With the December reading softer than expected, many analysts pointed to the calendar this year with the late timing of the Thanksgiving holiday. That could pave the way for a stronger January. Futures dipped a bit when the number was released but there was enough good in the data to convince investors that the consumer would continue to spend pushing the economy ahead. That has driven the Dow above the 29,000 milestone earlier in the session, another marker for this bull run.

There was only one other economic report on the calendar. According to the Commerce Department, US wholesalers reduced inventories during November. Wholesale inventories fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in November from October. Analysts had expected no change for the month. Inventories had increased in October by 0.1%, unchanged from the previous estimate. Wholesale trade sales in November rose 1.5% from a month earlier. The inventory-to-sales ratio, or how fast supplies would be exhausted at the month's sales pace, was 1.35 in November, down slightly from 1.37 in October.

In the commodity pits, gold is fluctuating between gains and losses as traders assess a weaker December employment number against an unemployment rate that remains at a 50 year low. Overall the weaker than expected jobs number has not curbed investors appetite for more riskier assets, leaving the appeal of the safe haven somewhat on the sideline at the moment. Oil continues to decline today on track for its biggest weekly fall since July as fears of a larger Iran-U.S. confrontation has faded in addition to a recent report that showed a surprising build in domestic crude inventories.

Eight of the eleven sectors are trading in the green this morning with Technology leading (+0.47%) followed by Real Estate (+0.46%) and Materials (+0.40%). Lagging the markets are Financials (-0.26%), Energy (-0.11%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.05%).

Despite escalating geopolitical tensions this week, equity markets have held up very well with the Dow Industrials (29,000) and Nasdaq 100-NDX (9,000) each reaching historic milestones. After a sizzling Q4 and FY 2019, equities are continuing their hot pace and the NDX is already +3.3% YTD with a daily RSI approaching the extreme 80 level.

Long yields in the U.S. are down YTD with the UST 10YR yield down 8bps YTD. Yields have held up better across the pond with the German 10YR bund flat YTD. As such, the spread between the 10YR UST and 10YR German Bund has fallen 8bps YTD to near two year lows.

Spread differentials typically have a meaningful impact on the FX, however, the this spread has collapsed 77bps from 30+ year highs made in November 2018. Over this same time period, the EURUSD has surprisingly fallen from 1.136 to last sale 1.112.

With the Fed in “whatever it takes” mode and providing much needed dollar liquidity to the short term funding markets, I wonder if factors like rate differentials will return to their historical importance.

