Dow Briefly Joins Nasdaq, S&P 500 In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Monday after moving sharply lower at the start of the session. The major averages have all climbed well off their worst levels of the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher.

Currently, the Nasdaq is up 83.95 points or 0.9 percent at 9,205.27 and the S&P 500 is up 8.64 points or 0.3 percent at 2,938.44.

The Dow briefly turned positive in recent trading but is currently down 9.61 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 24,321.71.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in South Korea and China have raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly.

Data from Germany's public health agency also indicated coronavirus cases in the country are once again on the rise following recent steps to ease lockdown measures.

The concerns have waned over the course of the session, however, with traders continuing to express optimism about a quick economic recovery as some states around the U.S. have already begun to reopen.

The optimism inspired traders to shrug off last Friday's Labor Department report showing a record drop in employment in the month of April.

The rally by the Nasdaq partly reflects gains by big-name tech stocks such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL), which have all move to the upside on the day.

Sector News

Biotechnology stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the session, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index surging up by 3.3 percent to a record intraday high.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index and the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index up by 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

While software and retail stocks have also moved to the upside over the course of the session, significant weakness remains visible in a number of sectors.

Steel stocks are turning in some of the worst performances, resulting in a 4 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Gold stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, while banking stocks have climbed off their worst levels but remain sharply lower.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned mixed over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure amid the rebound on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.8 basis points at 0.710 percent.

