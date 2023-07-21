News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Dow braves volatility on path to tenth straight day of gains

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 21, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose in choppy trading on Friday, with a rally in healthcare stocks setting the blue-chip Dow index on course for its tenth straight day of gains.

After see-sawing for a while, the Dow .DJI firmed and was on track to notch its longest winning streak in almost six years.

"Valuations are very high in the technology sector," and a bit lower in sectors such as healthcare and banking, said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest.

The S&P 500 index for healthcare stocks .SPXHC rose 1.1% on Friday, while the NYSE FANG+TM index .NYFANG that houses megacap growth names slipped after falling 4.6% in the previous session as earnings from TeslaTSLA.O and NetflixNFLX.O failed to dazzle.

The electric carmaker and streaming video company extended previous session's sharp losses by 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively, on Friday.

Analysts attribute the market choppiness to the expiration of monthly options on Friday and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 .NDX, which is due at the close of trading.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 99.61 points, or 0.28%, at 35,324.79, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 16.13 points, or 0.36%, at 4,551.00, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 31.23 points, or 0.22%, at 14,094.53.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with utilities .SPLRCU leading gains with a 1.7% rise.

The Nasdaq has rallied 34.3% this year, supported by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient U.S. economy and expectations the end of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle was on the horizon.

While the Fed is widely expected to go for a 25 basis point hike at its July 25-26 meeting next week, market participants have been mixed as to where it will go in the ensuing months.

American ExpressAXP.N fell 3.6% on Friday after the credit card giant missed quarterly revenue expectations and kept its forecast for full-year profit unchanged, which unnerved investors.

SLBSLB.N shed 2.8% as the top oilfield services firm missed quarterly revenue expectations due to moderating drilling activity in North America.

Toymaker Mattel's shares MAT.O added 0.8% as the much-anticipated "Barbie" film debuted in theaters globally.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 56 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
NFLX
NDX
SPX
AXP
SLB
MAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.