Dow Bounces Back as Earnings Roll In

8:57 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly lower open amid earnings from Caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA).

Part of the reason for the Dow’s rebound is that the market reinterpreted what it heard from Caterpillar. The stock had been down more than 4% after Caterpillar’s initial earnings release, but was off just 1.5% at $131.65 at 8:57 a.m. Boeing is doing its part by gaining 1.8% to $343.20 despite missing earnings as Wall Street takes its refusal to change its estimated time frame for the 737 Max to fly again.

But really, the market is doing basically the same thing it has for most of the month—absolutely nothing. Resistance remains around 3000 for the S&P 500, and the index’s all-time high of 3025.86, while just 1% away, feels much further than that.

In the meantime, we wait.

