Dow beats profit estimates on lower costs

April 25 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant Dow Inc DOW.N surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by easing prices of key raw material natural gas.

Average natgas prices NGc1 dropped about 40% during the quarter as a milder-than-usual winter in the U.S. led to less fuel consumption by homes and offices.

Lower prices of ethane, the building block for thousands of chemicals, helps DOW's margins as it reduces input costs.

Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said the company performed well despite "challenging macroeconomic conditions" by leveraging advantaged feedstock positions.

The Midland, Michigan-based company posted operating income of 58 cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation of 36 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

