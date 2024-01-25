Dow beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow DOW.Nbeat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a pick-up in product sales volumes.

The company's adjusted profit was 43 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 40 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

