The Dow Is Back in Positive Territory for 2026. Here Is the Bigger Picture for Investors Who Held Through the Volatility.

Key Points

In just a month and a half, the Dow fell by 10% and then rebounded, recapturing most of those losses.

Investors who decided to get out probably locked in losses while missing out on the rebound.

Corrections are common, and recoveries are usually relatively quick -- all the more reason to ride out the volatility and stay invested.

10 stocks we like better than Dow Jones Industrial Average ›

On March 27, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) closed the week down 6% on the year and about 10% below its all-time high. The war in Iran, soaring oil prices, and inflation fears took their toll on sentiment, and investors began weighing the possibility that conditions could worsen considerably.

In April, things began to reverse. There was optimism that the conflict in the Middle East hadn't worsened, and anticipation that a quick resolution could restore conditions to their pre-war state. Concerns about inflation and oil prices remain, but U.S. stocks have rallied back despite them.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In recent days, the Dow moved back into positive territory year-to-date for the first time since early March. For investors who remained steadfast throughout the chaos, their patience was rewarded. Not everybody was able to hang on, though. And that carries an important lesson for all investors.

Key takeaways from this recent market movement

The Dow fell approximately 10% from its 2026 highs before recovering nearly all of those losses in April.

Investors who sold during the March correction probably locked in losses and missed most, if not all, of the rebound.

Since 1949, market corrections of at least 10% happen on average every 2.5 years.

The average recovery time from a 5% to 10% downturn is three months. The average recovery time from a 10% to 20% correction is eight months.

Since market corrections are common and recoveries are often quick, investors are usually best served by just sitting tight.

The correction happened due to a potentially short-term event

While signs of a potential economic slowdown were present months before the Iran war, geopolitical tensions were the big driver of this correction. The biggest consequences of this, including soaring oil prices, were significant factors in driving U.S. stock prices lower.

But, as is often the case, geopolitical events tend to be short-term. They can be very disruptive, but resolutions can happen quickly. Recovery periods can also be relatively short, as opposed to the long periods it usually takes to turn around a typical recession.

A look at the market's April performance shows that even the sense that a conflict resolution was near was enough to get stocks rallying again. Given that nobody knows what the actual timeline will look like for any of this, timing the market can be especially dangerous and usually fruitless.

Why does this cycle keep repeating?

Phase What Happened Investor Mistake February to March 2026 Dow fell 10% on Iran war, oil spike, inflation fears Emotional reaction; selling near correction lows April 2026 Dow rallied quickly on Iran de-escalation hopes Sellers missed out on the rebound Long term Market risks are always present; stocks usually trend higher over years and decades; volatility is a normal part of stock market investing Letting headlines and short-term events drive decision-making

Everybody tends to be fine with risk when stock prices are going up. It's when things turn south that people usually find out what their real risk tolerance is.

Market timing is notoriously difficult because it requires investors to be right twice in order to make it worthwhile. First, they have to sell before prices hit their bottom. Second, they have to have the discipline and luck to buy back in at a lower price than they sold at. The first part is possible. The second part is rare.

Studies show that the average investor return falls well short of the actual investment's return. The reason? Reactive trading at the wrong times. Investing is one of the few things where doing less work is actually rewarded!

What long-term investors should do right now

Stay invested if:

Your time horizon is still at least several years into the future.

You want to avoid the risk of missing out on the rebound.

You're comfortable with the understanding that volatility is the cost of investing in the stock market.

Revisit your allocation if:

You need this money for a specific purpose in the near future.

Seeing your investments go down causes anxiety or lack of sleep.

You want to build a portfolio that removes the temptation to trade emotionally.

Investors who sell during a crisis often lock in losses and miss the rebound. Staying invested for the long term has historically been the better plan.

Should you buy stock in Dow Jones Industrial Average right now?

Before you buy stock in Dow Jones Industrial Average, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dow Jones Industrial Average wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.