Dow approves investment for $6.5 bln Path2Zero project in Canada

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dow DOW.N said on Tuesday its board approved an investment in the $6.5 billion Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero project in Alberta, Canada, as the chemical maker aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The project includes building a new ethylene cracker and increasing polyethylene capacity by 2 million metric tonnes per annum.

Dow said the investment in the net-zero emissions facility is expected to deliver growth of $1 billion of core profit per year at full run rates.

The company plans to begin construction in 2024. Capacity additions are expected to come online in phases, with the first starting up in 2027 and would add around 1,285 kilo tonnes per annum (KTA) of ethylene and polyethylene capacity.

The second phase, starting up in 2029, would add an additional 600 KTA of capacity.

"This new capacity will enable Dow to capture growing customer demand in high-value markets, such as packaging, infrastructure and hygiene, among others, with potential additional value captured from commercializing low and zero-emissions products," the company added.

Dow had said it aims to reduce its net annual carbon emissions by 15% by 2030 compared with its 2020 baseline, and expects to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The company had signed a long-term supply agreement earlier this year with bio-conversion company New Energy Blue for plastic materials made from corn residue, as part of a move towards renewable energy sources for production.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

