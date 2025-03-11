News & Insights

Markets
DOW

Dow Announces Early Results Of High-Demand Tender Offer

March 11, 2025 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Dow Chemical Company - a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (DOW), Tuesday announced the early results of its tender offer to repurchase certain debt securities of The Dow Chemical Company, Rohm and Haas, and Union Carbide Corporation.

The previously announced tender offer allowed investors to sell their bonds back to TDCC for cash. As of the Early Participation Date, the company has received valid tenders amounting to $1.1 billion in USD-denominated securities and €504.5 million in Euro-denominated securities.

Due to high demand, The Dow Chemical Company does not anticipate accepting further tenders beyond the early participation phase. With the withdrawal deadline having passed on March 10, 2025, bondholders can no longer withdraw their tenders. The final pricing of the offer is expected to be determined on March 11, 2025, with early settlement scheduled for March 13, 2025.

The company is conducting this tender offer as part of debt management efforts, potentially to reduce liabilities or optimize financing costs.

DOW is currently trading at $36.3 or 2.93% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.