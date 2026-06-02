DOW and Univar Partner to Grow Accessibility of Low-Carbon Products

Dow Inc. DOW and Univar Solutions have announced a long-term distribution agreement aimed at expanding access to Dow’s Decarbia low-carbon product portfolio across key markets. The collaboration will make these products available through Univar Solutions’ extensive distribution network, serving industries such as beauty and personal care, home care, food, pharmaceuticals and industrial performance sectors.

This step follows growing customer demand for sustainable solutions that will help them meet Scope 3 targets. Dow’s Decarbia products are Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) certified, and the carbon footprints are calculated using its Carbon Footprint Ledger (CFL) methodology, which has been assured under standards, including ISO 14067 and the GHG Protocol Product Standard.

The partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to scaling low-carbon products and advancing decarbonization across the value chain. It will help customers access verified low-carbon alternatives while supporting meaningful emissions reductions.

The agreement marks a significant step in the companies’ longstanding relationship. By combining Dow’s low-carbon innovations with Univar Solutions’ global reach, both companies aim to help customers achieve their environmental goals while supporting the transition to a circular economy.

DOW has gained 24.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 9.9% growth.



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DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.57 per share, indicating a rise of 87.51% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 21.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 210.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 118.3%.

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.