Dow and Johnson Matthey License Process Technology to QXTD

Dow Inc. DOW and Johnson Matthey announced that Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Company, Ltd. (“QXTD”) selected LP Oxo Technology for producing isononyl alcohol (“INA”) at a new manufacturing plant.

The facility is expected to be constructed at the integrated petrochemical complex of QXTD in Zibo City, China. Notably, the facility will likely have an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons. The plant operation is anticipated to start in 2023.

LP Oxo Technology, which is licensed through Dow and Johnson Matthey, allows sustainable INA production. Moreover, the technology needs a smaller manufacturing footprint and less consumption of energy compared to traditional INA production processes, without a loss in efficiency and throughput.

INA is generally used for producing Diisononyl Phthalate, Diisononyl Adipate and Triisononyl Trimellitate plasticizers. Notably, products, which are produced using INA, are mainly used in the PVC industry can also be found in automotive, wire, cable and conducting applications.

INA is also well-placed to grow above the industry average with its special properties that cater to evolving health and environmental regulations related to downstream applications.

To date, the suite of LP Oxo Technology has been licensed into a large number of projects throughout 15 countries.

The technology will help QXTD to offer new INA volume online to allow downstream products with improved health and environmental profiles. Notably, the new plant is Johnson Matthey’s 56th license of LP Oxo Technology in collaboration with Dow.

Dow’s shares have lost 15.3% in the past year compared with the 12.2% decline recorded by the industry.

Dow, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it is seeing indications of a recovery from the virus outbreak in China, while still assessing the impacts of the pandemic in other major geographies. Factoring in a gradual and sustainable return of global economic activities, and the reopening of economies in May and June, the company expects recovery as the year progresses.

