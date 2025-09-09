DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology

Dow Inc. DOW, in collaboration with Gruppo Fiori, announced the advancements in delivering the co-developed novel process of recovering polyurethane (PU) foam from end-of-life vehicles without requiring disassembly. Dow’s material science expertise, combined with Gruppo Fiori’s automotive recycling ecosystem, has enabled the creation of this breakthrough PU foam recycling via depolymerization.

Innovation in polyurethane foam, used widely as a part of automotive interiors, presents an opportunity for sustainability by obtaining an appropriate PU waste stream, keeping valuable PU out of landfills and reintegrating into productive use through industrial-scale recycling. It will be compliant with the upcoming mandatory recycled content requirements. The collaboration is a key step in building a closed-loop supply chain for the automotive industry, advancing circularity.

The collaboration was a result of the 2024 MoU between Dow and Gruppo Fiori to create a new ecosystem for recycling EOL vehicle parts and materials. The companies jointly analyzed dismantling process, material purity, and recyclability while piloting innovative business models through a rapid “test-and-learn” approach. The advancement, pioneered by Dow MobilityScience, is set to reach globally by addressing challenges like decarbonization, enhancing EV performance and advancing mobility.

DOW stock has lost 49.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 15.9% decline.



DOW’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. MOS and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. Its shares have gained 36.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have surged 86.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 141.67%. ASM shares have jumped 355.3% in the past year.

